Emmys 2016: Transparent creator Jill Soloway urges world to 'topple the patriarchy' during impassioned LGBT speech

Transparent creator Jill Soloway has given a rousing speech about diversity and LGBT rights following her Emmy win for Best Director of a Comedy Series.

Taking to the stage to accept the award, she said: "Wow. People ask me if it’s hard to be a director, and I tell them, 'no.' Life is very hard. Being a good partner, mother, being a good person is hard. Being a good director is so f*cking easy. I get to make my dreams come true.”

She continued: “It’s a privilege, and creates privilege, when you take people of colour, women, trans people, queer people, as the subjects of stories. You change the world, we found out.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of a movement. This TV show allows me to take my dreams about unlikable Jewish people, queer folk, trans folk, and make them heroes. Thank you to the trans community for your lived lives,” she said as she raised her trophy and exclaimed: "Topple the patriarchy!"

Jeffrey Tambor, star of the Amazon Series, went on to win Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row.

Elsewhere, Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson won Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress for their respective roles in limited series American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson.