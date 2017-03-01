Feud season 2 will tackle Princess Diana vs. Prince Charles

Though Ryan Murphy has kept things close to his chest in the past - especially with American Horror Story: Roanoke - he's had something of a generous streak of late.

From the reveal American Horror Story season 7 would be thematically linked to last year's election and American Crime Story season 4 would focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, now comes an update on Murphy's latest series, Feud.

The first season, set to debut on Sunday, tracks the infamous Hollywood rivalry between stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis; a clash which reached its peak when the pair agreed to star in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, a production during which Davis allegedly kicked Crawford in the head, while Crawford actively campaigned against her co-star after she was nominated for an Academy Award for the film.

Murphy has now revealed the next to come under Feud's lens will be the tale of the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (via Entertainment Weekly).

A story also set to be told in season 3 of Netflix's lush royal drama The Crown, meaning both Feud: Charles and Diana and The Crown's versions of the tale will story in 2018.

Considering's Murphy love of melodrama and outlandishness, clashed with The Crown's obsessive need to keep things prim and proper - it can be guaranteed these will be two wildly different takes.