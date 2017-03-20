One of UK television's most affecting comedies is making its return, with Fleabag now confirmed for a second season.

Writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirmed the news to Radio Times; though she'd stated she'd only bring back the show if she had an idea "that was good enough", it appears she's had a breakthrough on how to continue after the revelations of the season's finale.

"We cracked it open so that she would be able to have a life beyond it and also there are so many more stories and story strands and character strands come out of this series. [I only wanted to bring the show back if I had] an idea that was good enough. I think I have one. We are all trying to make it work and have the same team back," she stated.

Current plans are to shoot the new season in November, with an eye to airing it at some point during 2018.

The show originally acted as an adaptation of Waller-Bridge's one-woman play, which was staged at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and won its coveted Fringe First Award; with her having since returned the show to London's Soho Theatre follow the television show's wild success.

However, Waller-Bridge will have to balance the season with her new duties to the Star Wars franchise, having signed on for a motion-capture role in the upcoming young Han Solo spin-off.

That film is set to debut on 25 May, 2018.