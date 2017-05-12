Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has signed another deal, teaming up with US broadcaster Skyfy to adapt his 1980 novel Nightflyers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Martin’s deal with HBO prevents Martin from directly working on the show, the author instead contracted to co-write two of the four potential Game of Thrones spin-offs.

Jacob's Ladder writer Jeff Buhler will pen Nightflyers’ script, while Robert Jaffe — who wrote the 1987 film adaptation of the book — will act as producer.

Nightflyers takes place long in the future, on the eve of Earth’s destruction, centric on a group of explorers who journey into the galaxy, attempting to find the key to mankind’s survival.

The original book won Japan's Seiun Award for the best foreign-language short story and was published again in 1985 as part of Martin’s short story collection.

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones fans are growing further excited for season seven, which will debut 25 June. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.