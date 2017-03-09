  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones landmark, the Azure Window, crumbles to the sea

The popular tourist attraction has been in danger of collapsing for years

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
game-of-thrones-azure.jpg

A popular tourist attraction seen on Game of Thrones has collapses into the Malta Sea after being struck by heavy storms.

Limestone arch the Azure Window was an attraction based on Gozo Island; Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has expressed his heartbreak over its loss, Deadline reports.

For some time now, experts had been warning that the Azure Window was in danger of collapsing. In order to procure it for as long as possible, visitors were asked not to walk on it with fines of 1500 euros put in place to deter people.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

The Azure Window appeared in the very first episode of HBO's fantasy series - it was the location chosen for the Dothraki wedding scenes between Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). It was also used in several films including the 1981 version of Clash of the Titans.

Fortunately, nobody was injured when the Azure Window collapsed.

Game of Thrones is expected to return to HBO for its penultimate season in July. This week, promos for the upcoming season were released and just yesterday (8 March), Jim Broadbent revealed which 'significant' character he's playing.

Comments