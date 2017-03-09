A popular tourist attraction seen on Game of Thrones has collapses into the Malta Sea after being struck by heavy storms.

Limestone arch the Azure Window was an attraction based on Gozo Island; Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has expressed his heartbreak over its loss, Deadline reports.

For some time now, experts had been warning that the Azure Window was in danger of collapsing. In order to procure it for as long as possible, visitors were asked not to walk on it with fines of 1500 euros put in place to deter people.

The Azure Window appeared in the very first episode of HBO's fantasy series - it was the location chosen for the Dothraki wedding scenes between Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). It was also used in several films including the 1981 version of Clash of the Titans.

Fortunately, nobody was injured when the Azure Window collapsed.

Game of Thrones is expected to return to HBO for its penultimate season in July. This week, promos for the upcoming season were released and just yesterday (8 March), Jim Broadbent revealed which 'significant' character he's playing.