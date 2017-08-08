Though HBO doesn't believe its "e-mail system as a whole has been compromised", it is still trying to ascertain the severity of the recent hack, the first wave of which saw a script summary for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 released, and the second supposedly containing one for episode 5.

But the theft could go beyond that, if the hackers are to believed in the letter they wrote to HBO Chairman and CEO, Richard Plepler.

DataBreaches.net published the majority of it, with one paragraph suggesting that while the hackers couldn't get hold of the season 7 episodes themselves, they have details on how the season ends and the "ideas" for season 8:

"You concealed GOT7 very carefully so we can’t find it due to lack of time although we are so close. Instead, we produced some tiny mini-series of GOT7 for you which be able to shock the entire world!!! What we got from GOT 7 not only put an end to fate of this season but also corrupts your idea and efforts to season 8."

It also lists exactly what they claim to have obtained and makes serious allegations:

"By penetrating your Internal Network and other related platforms, we obtained your highly confidential Documents, IT related data, Scripts and etc. these data dump, as you will see, contains HBO’s Various Contracts, Mutual Agreements, Human resources, internal structure, International affiliates, Business strategies, international Marketing, IT infrastructures, producing films & Series (with very detail info!), budget detail for major operations, how you sell and how much!, various strategic insights in every aspects, confidential research, internal letters & Tax Evading Proofs! & Neilsen’s Dirty Job! & etc."

Game of Thrones - Season 7 Episode 5 Preview

A screengrab of the files that were sent to DataBreaches (Pic: DataBreaches.net)

Though this second wave of files appear to have been sent to publications, who so far have chosen not to publish them, at the time of writing they don't appear to have been made fully public.

"HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week," HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised."

"We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known."