Following a leak-free first half of season 7, Game of Thrones suffered a torrent of spoilers with episode 4, a script and script summary leaking via the HBO hack early last week and then the episode itself appearing online via the show's India distributor.

Things aren't set to let up for the beleaguered network with episode 5, as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that hackers have posted a new series of documents that includes a company executive's emails and a detail script summary for this week's instalment.

THR chose not to publish the publicly accessible link to it, which we've been unable to locate at the time of writing.

It was sent to the trade mag along with a video letter that was made for HBO, telling them: "We successfully breached into your huge network. HBO was one of our difficult targets to deal with but we succeeded (it took about 6 months)," (sic).

The hackers are demanding a ransom from HBO and are believed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of information, making more leaks likely in the weeks to come.

HBO said in a statement to THR:

"HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised."

"We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known."

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and through NOWTV on Sunday nights.