Game of Thrones has a history of bringing in bands for cameos, with Coldplay’s Will Champion drumming at the Red Wedding, Sigur Rós performing at Joffrey’s wedding and Mastodon playing wildlings raised from the dead at Hardhome.
It seems Bastille are the latest act to have dropped in for filming, with Watchers on the Wall (which has been right about band castings in the past) reporting that they filmed scenes for the final episode of season 7 at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland this week.
Previous set leaks have suggested it’s a pretty big sequence being cooked up at Wolf Hill, involving many days shooting and over 300 wights.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
The report is all but corroborated by a new Vogue interview with Bastille’s Dan Smith, in which he confirmed that during their tour they will “get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.”
Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has also previously appeared in one of Bastille’s music videos, so that’s likely how the cameo came about.
A source close to the band told The Independent: "I can't say it's not happening."
Game of Thrones' seventh outing isn’t so far away now, expected to arrive for a shorter but denser season than usual in early summer.
