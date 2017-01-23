  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: Bastille ‘film cameo in battle sequence’

Frontman Dan Smith confirmed the band visited the set

Game of Thrones has a history of bringing in bands for cameos, with Coldplay’s Will Champion drumming at the Red Wedding, Sigur Rós performing at Joffrey’s wedding and Mastodon playing wildlings raised from the dead at Hardhome.

It seems Bastille are the latest act to have dropped in for filming, with Watchers on the Wall (which has been right about band castings in the past) reporting that they filmed scenes for the final episode of season 7 at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland this week.

Previous set leaks have suggested it’s a pretty big sequence being cooked up at Wolf Hill, involving many days shooting and over 300 wights.

Dead Game of Thrones character to return in season 7

The report is all but corroborated by a new Vogue interview with Bastille’s Dan Smith, in which he confirmed that during their tour they will “get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.”

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has also previously appeared in one of Bastille’s music videos, so that’s likely how the cameo came about.

A source close to the band told The Independent: "I can't say it's not happening."

Game of Thrones' seventh outing isn’t so far away now, expected to arrive for a shorter but denser season than usual in early summer.

