What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

This week sees the return of Game of Thrones with its seventh - and penultimate - season marking fans' reunion with some of the most TV recognisable characters of all time.

That these characters are so embedded in cultural familiarity is to be expected - Thrones' immense popularity has seen to that. In the throes of a season, it's sometimes forgotten that these characters have actors playing them - a testament to the talent on display if ever there was one.

Check out our gallery below to see what all the cast members - ranging from Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) - look like when out of costume and living their lives away from Westeros.

1/42 Cersei Lannister

2/42 Lena Headey Getty Images

3/42 Tyrion Lannister

4/42 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

5/42 Daenerys Targaryen

6/42 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

7/42 Jon Snow

8/42 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

9/42 Sansa Stark

10/42 Sophie Turner Getty Images

11/42 Jaime Lannister

12/42 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

13/42 Arya Stark

14/42 Maisie Williams Getty Images

15/42 Theon Greyjoy

16/42 Alfie Allen Getty Images

17/42 Brienne of Tarth

18/42 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

19/42 Bran Stark

20/42 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

21/42 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

22/42 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

23/42 Missandei

24/42 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

25/42 Varys

26/42 Conleth Hill Getty Images

27/42 Melisandre

28/42 Carice von Houten Getty Images

29/42 Samwell Tarly

30/42 John Bradley Getty Images

31/42 Gilly

32/42 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

33/42 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

34/42 Rory McCann Getty Images

35/42 Jorah Mormont

36/42 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/42 Davos Seaworth

38/42 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/42 Tormund Giantsbane

40/42 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/42 Bronn

42/42 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.

Check out the latest episode of The Independent's podcast Kernels where we break down whether Game of Thrones deserves the acclaim it receives.