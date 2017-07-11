This week sees the return of Game of Thrones with its seventh - and penultimate - season marking fans' reunion with some of the most TV recognisable characters of all time.
That these characters are so embedded in cultural familiarity is to be expected - Thrones' immense popularity has seen to that. In the throes of a season, it's sometimes forgotten that these characters have actors playing them - a testament to the talent on display if ever there was one.
Check out our gallery below to see what all the cast members - ranging from Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) - look like when out of costume and living their lives away from Westeros.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/42 Cersei Lannister
-
2/42 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
3/42 Tyrion Lannister
-
4/42 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
5/42 Daenerys Targaryen
-
6/42 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
7/42 Jon Snow
-
8/42 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
9/42 Sansa Stark
-
10/42 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
11/42 Jaime Lannister
-
12/42 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
13/42 Arya Stark
-
14/42 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
15/42 Theon Greyjoy
-
16/42 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
17/42 Brienne of Tarth
-
18/42 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/42 Bran Stark
-
20/42 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
21/42 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
22/42 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
23/42 Missandei
-
24/42 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
25/42 Varys
-
26/42 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
27/42 Melisandre
-
28/42 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
29/42 Samwell Tarly
-
30/42 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
31/42 Gilly
-
32/42 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
33/42 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
34/42 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
35/42 Jorah Mormont
-
36/42 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/42 Davos Seaworth
-
38/42 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/42 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/42 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/42 Bronn
-
42/42 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.
Check out the latest episode of The Independent's podcast Kernels where we break down whether Game of Thrones deserves the acclaim it receives.
