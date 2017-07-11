  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: What the cast look like like out of character

The actors behind some of the most recognisable television characters of all time  

This week sees the return of Game of Thrones with its seventh - and penultimate - season marking fans' reunion with some of the most TV recognisable characters of all time.

That these characters are so embedded in cultural familiarity is to be expected - Thrones' immense popularity has seen to that. In the throes of a season, it's sometimes forgotten that these characters have actors playing them - a testament to the talent on display if ever there was one.

Check out our gallery below to see what all the cast members - ranging from Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) - look like when out of costume and living their lives away from Westeros.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/42 Cersei Lannister

  • 2/42 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 3/42 Tyrion Lannister

  • 4/42 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/42 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 6/42 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 7/42 Jon Snow

  • 8/42 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 9/42 Sansa Stark

  • 10/42 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 11/42 Jaime Lannister

  • 12/42 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 13/42 Arya Stark

  • 14/42 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 15/42 Theon Greyjoy

  • 16/42 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 17/42 Brienne of Tarth

  • 18/42 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/42 Bran Stark

  • 20/42 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 21/42 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 22/42 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 23/42 Missandei

  • 24/42 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 25/42 Varys

  • 26/42 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 27/42 Melisandre

  • 28/42 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 29/42 Samwell Tarly

  • 30/42 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 31/42 Gilly

  • 32/42 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 33/42 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 34/42 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 35/42 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/42 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/42 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/42 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/42 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/42 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/42 Bronn

  • 42/42 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as a look at incest in Westeros ahead of Jon's meet with his auntie Dany.

Check out the latest episode of The Independent's podcast Kernels where we break down whether Game of Thrones deserves the acclaim it receives.

