The brand new Game of Thrones season seven photos surfaced less than 24 hours ago and have already inspired a revelatory fan theory relating to the death of one of the HBO fantasy series' main characters.

Among the crop of newly released imagery from the upcoming season is one of Lannister siblings/lovers Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) which feverish Reddit users believe foreshadows a fateful moment to come.

Firstly, this is the photo.

Upon first glance, this is a simple image showing the two characters stood side-by-side. Right? Well, according to Reddit user xpbso, wrong.

Focus your eyes on the hilt of Jaime's sword - the one kitted out with red jewels and golden bands. The casual Thrones fan may not remember, but this sword has been seen before - namely in season four when Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) uses it to destroy the book he's given by Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) as a gift (thanks to Mashable for the below zoom in).

HBO/ Mashable composite

The very fact that this sword hasn't been seen for two seasons until now wouldn't be significant in many other televisions hows, but considering this is Game of Thrones, it's surely going to play a part in how things go down with the Lannisters next season. Backing up this notion is the name of the Valyrian forged weapon: Widow's Wail.

Could Jaime end up using the sword to bring his widow sister Cersei's life to an end? It might seem like a stretch, but in Thrones anything can happen (despite this conflicting theory which suggests another character could kill the Queen of Westeros).

This intense fan theorising isn't out of character. Upon the release of a brief teaser a few weeks back, one Reddit user predicted what might happen in the show's penultimate run based on mere reflections in the eye of a White Walker (really).

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic this June.