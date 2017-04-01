The Game of Thrones fandom was sent into a frenzy earlier this week following the release of a brand new trailer teasing the seventh season.
Not content with simply enjoying the trailer, many used the clip as a means to garner some intelligence about what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.
What they found will either leave you scratching your head or astounded at the level of dedication (shout out to Reddit user FacelessGreensear for his efforts).
The key moment was the close where the camera zooms in on the eye of the fearsome Night King - apparently, the reflections in his eye herald an exciting moment to come in season seven.
He rather imaginatively points out that the image features something that could very well resemble the top of the wall. In addition to this - somewhat ominously - it seems like underneath the wall sits a fairly hefty crack.
If you join the dots - with help from the above composite from the guys over at Mashable - could this mean that the night King is watching on as the wall - which is currently keeping the deadly White Walkers from roaming Westeros - comes tumbling down?
It's a stretch but hey, stranger things have happened - and this being Game of Thrones, it's a sure bet to assume that anything at all can occur.
Earlier this week, Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau almost let slip a tantalising detail about a season seven plot line with Cersei (Lena Headey).
Game of Thrones' return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan.
