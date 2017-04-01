  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 trailer: Fans decipher clue in Night King's eye

The new trailer whipped diehard fans into a frenzy earlier this week

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

The Game of Thrones fandom was sent into a frenzy earlier this week following the release of a brand new trailer teasing the seventh season.

Not content with simply enjoying the trailer, many used the clip as a means to garner some intelligence about what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.

What they found will either leave you scratching your head or astounded at the level of dedication (shout out to Reddit user FacelessGreensear for his efforts). 

  • Read more

All we can glean from the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer

The key moment was the close where the camera zooms in on the eye of the fearsome Night King - apparently, the reflections in his eye herald an exciting moment to come in season seven.

He rather imaginatively points out that the image features something that could very well resemble the top of the wall. In addition to this - somewhat ominously - it seems like underneath the wall sits a fairly hefty crack.

thrones-mashable.jpg

If you join the dots - with help from the above composite from the guys over at Mashable - could this mean that the night King is watching on as the wall - which is currently keeping the deadly White Walkers from roaming Westeros - comes tumbling down? 

It's a stretch but hey, stranger things have happened - and this being Game of Thrones, it's a sure bet to assume that anything at all can occur.

Earlier this week, Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau almost let slip a tantalising detail about a season seven plot line with Cersei (Lena Headey).

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Game of Thrones' return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan

Comments