The Game of Thrones fandom was sent into a frenzy earlier this week following the release of a brand new trailer teasing the seventh season.

Not content with simply enjoying the trailer, many used the clip as a means to garner some intelligence about what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.

What they found will either leave you scratching your head or astounded at the level of dedication (shout out to Reddit user FacelessGreensear for his efforts).

The key moment was the close where the camera zooms in on the eye of the fearsome Night King - apparently, the reflections in his eye herald an exciting moment to come in season seven.

He rather imaginatively points out that the image features something that could very well resemble the top of the wall. In addition to this - somewhat ominously - it seems like underneath the wall sits a fairly hefty crack.

If you join the dots - with help from the above composite from the guys over at Mashable - could this mean that the night King is watching on as the wall - which is currently keeping the deadly White Walkers from roaming Westeros - comes tumbling down?

It's a stretch but hey, stranger things have happened - and this being Game of Thrones, it's a sure bet to assume that anything at all can occur.

Earlier this week, Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau almost let slip a tantalising detail about a season seven plot line with Cersei (Lena Headey).

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Game of Thrones' return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan.