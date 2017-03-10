HBO eyed an opportunity for its big Game of Thrones season seven release date announcement last night (9 March), but frustratingly for hundreds of thousands, that opportunity didn't quite go to plan.
Technical difficulties struck when a Facebook Live video showing fire melting a block of ice (see what they did?) - which contained the release date - took far longer than everybody involved anticipated.
It ultimately took two two failed live streams, a pair of flamethrowers and over an hour to announce the date and a brief trailer.
Actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, was in attendance at the event which probably went on for longer than even he was expecting.
As you'd expect, Twitter and Facebook was awash with posts concerned with how awry the announcement went, with one user jokingly attributing the blame to author George RR Martin for 'killing off' the live streams.
It turns out Game of Thrones season seven will begin in the UK and US this July.
The 'ice and fire' theme is a reference to the name of George RR Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire and teases “the great war to come” between two of the show's central characters.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Earlier this week, actor Jim Broadbent revealed that the 'significant' character he's playing in the penultimate season is exactly who fans predicted when he was added to the cast last August.
