After months of waiting, HBO has finally confirmed that Game of Thrones will return for season 7 in the US on 16 July, 2017.

That's a little later than many expected, but at least fans now have a concrete date to count down too.

Sky Atlantic and NOW TV will simulcast every episode weekly at 2am from 17 July, followed by a repeat at 9pm the same day.

This theme of ice and fire was echoed in yesterday's first official poster for the season and all points toward a battle between Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons (fire) and the White Walkers (ice).

HBO apparently has more tricks up its chain mail sleeves for the season, with Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham saying recently: "There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere."

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

There will only be seven episodes this year as the show focuses on making each of them as high quality and big budget as possible. The later release date than usual is down to more filming needing to take place during winter.

There should be more details (and maybe even a trailer) this week coming out of Game of Thrones' panel at SXSW.