HBO finally dropped the first trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 last night, and while it seems to have been shot especially to tease the new episodes and doesn't feature footage that will appear in them, it does include a humdinger of a spoiler and hint at the season’s overarching plot.

Things to note:

Daenerys is claiming Dragonstone as her own

Cersei Lannister is seen walking toward the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, Jon Snow is returning to his seat as the King of the North in Winterfell, but, if you don’t recognise the throne Daenerys heads to- that’s Dragonstone,

The castle is ancient Targaryen stronghold, and was previously under the rule of Stannis Baratheon.

The trailer’s music is very telling

As Business Insider notes, the lyrics of the cover of James’ ‘Sit Down’ used speak to the situation in Westeros:

'Those who feel the breath of sadness

Sit down next to me

Those who find they're touched by madness

Sit down next to me

Those who find themselves ridiculous

Sit down next to me

Love, in fear, in hate, in tears'

And it signposts the plot of the new season

Cersei, Jon and Daenerys must try to put aside their differences to tackle the greater problem of the White Walker threat (this marries up with spoiler reports from filming).

The Night King is watching

It is the White Walker army’s leader’s eye you see at the close, and the fact that it is Cersei’s breath that runs cold suggests she is in for a rude awakening when it comes to his existence.

Finally, on a lighter note - cool new outfits!

Cersei has a more elaborate gown befitting of a queen, while Daenerys gets a cool new Targaryen appropriate black dress and red cape combo with dragon clasp.

Game of Thrones season 7 is set to arrive on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 16 July, 2017. You can find everything you need to know about the new season here.