Fans of both Game of Thrones and Harry Potter were sent into a frenzy during the season seven premiere of the HBO hit series when the former seemed to reference JK Rowling's wizarding world.

The moment arrived in a scene between characters Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and archmaester Ebrose, the man tasked with training him at the Citadel.

During the scene, Tarly expresses his desire to access the “restricted area of the library” in order to acquire the material that'll help him with his training but is refused access by Ebrose (Jim Broadbent in his Thrones debut).



This was when Harry Potter fans jumped into action recalling that Hogwarts' library also featured an area known as “the Restricted Section” which contained dangerous books on dark magic (this is the place Harry goes to find information on Horcruxes, the objects through which Lord Voldemort preserves parts of his soul in order to keep himself alive).

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Tom Riddle - the teenage Voldemort - asks Professor Slughorn for information on creating Horcruxes. The link? Slughorn is played by none other than Broadbent.

It seems wherever he goes, he's asked about restricted sections of libraries.

Many fans picked up on the moment and expressed their excitement on social media.

Sam literally just became Harry Potter... talking to Slughorn and trying to get into the restricted section of the library. #gameofthrones — Katie Wirth (@llamadetective) July 17, 2017

Poor Jim Broadbent, everywhere he is, people are asking him about the restricted section in the library #GameOfThrones meets #HarryPotter — ami (@essence_me) July 17, 2017

Sam going into the restricted area at the Citadel is straight out of Harry Potter! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Hm3ZzIYb26 — Andrew "Hoody" Hood (@AndrewHoody) July 17, 2017

So where just not going to notice that this guy got asked about the "Restricted Section" in #GameOfThones & #HarryPotter #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/64IGjqsLVx — Chris Rivera (@Slangin_Smilez) July 17, 2017



The Game of Thrones season seven premiere, titled 'Dragonstone,' featured an Ed Sheeran cameo which had extra significance for readers of George RR Martin's book series the show is based on.

The premiere will be repeated on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV tonight (17 July) at 9pm.