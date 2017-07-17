  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1: The Harry Potter reference you might have missed

Mild spoilers follow

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

Fans of both Game of Thrones and Harry Potter were sent into a frenzy during the season seven premiere of the HBO hit series when the former seemed to reference JK Rowling's wizarding world.

The moment arrived in a scene between characters Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and archmaester Ebrose, the man tasked with training him at the Citadel.

During the scene, Tarly expresses his desire to access the “restricted area of the library” in order to acquire the material that'll help him with his training but is refused access by Ebrose (Jim Broadbent in his Thrones debut). 


This was when Harry Potter fans jumped into action recalling that Hogwarts' library also featured an area known as “the Restricted Section” which contained dangerous books on dark magic (this is the place Harry goes to find information on Horcruxes, the objects through which Lord Voldemort preserves parts of his soul in order to keep himself alive). 

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Tom Riddle - the teenage Voldemort - asks Professor Slughorn for information on creating Horcruxes. The link? Slughorn is played by none other than Broadbent.

It seems wherever he goes, he's asked about restricted sections of libraries.

Many fans picked up on the moment and expressed their excitement on social media.


The Game of Thrones season seven premiere, titled 'Dragonstone,' featured an Ed Sheeran cameo which had extra significance for readers of George RR Martin's book series the show is based on.

The premiere will be repeated on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV tonight (17 July) at 9pm.

Comments