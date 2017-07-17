Fans of both Game of Thrones and Harry Potter were sent into a frenzy during the season seven premiere of the HBO hit series when the former seemed to reference JK Rowling's wizarding world.
The moment arrived in a scene between characters Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and archmaester Ebrose, the man tasked with training him at the Citadel.
During the scene, Tarly expresses his desire to access the “restricted area of the library” in order to acquire the material that'll help him with his training but is refused access by Ebrose (Jim Broadbent in his Thrones debut).
This was when Harry Potter fans jumped into action recalling that Hogwarts' library also featured an area known as “the Restricted Section” which contained dangerous books on dark magic (this is the place Harry goes to find information on Horcruxes, the objects through which Lord Voldemort preserves parts of his soul in order to keep himself alive).
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Tom Riddle - the teenage Voldemort - asks Professor Slughorn for information on creating Horcruxes. The link? Slughorn is played by none other than Broadbent.
It seems wherever he goes, he's asked about restricted sections of libraries.
Many fans picked up on the moment and expressed their excitement on social media.
The Game of Thrones season seven premiere, titled 'Dragonstone,' featured an Ed Sheeran cameo which had extra significance for readers of George RR Martin's book series the show is based on.
The premiere will be repeated on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV tonight (17 July) at 9pm.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Harry Potter
- Game of Thrones season 7
- HBO