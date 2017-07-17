Celebrity cameos are nothing new in Game of Thrones, but Ed Sheeran's was a step too far for many fans tonight, as the HBO show returned for the premiere episode of its seventh season.

*Mild spoilers ahead for episode 1, 'Dragonstone'*

Arya Stark was traveling on horseback through a wood when she stumbled upon a group of soldiers, with Sheeran, midway through singing a campfire song, turning around for a not particularly subtle close-up.

He then got pretty extensive camera coverage for the rest of the scene, often appearing in the foreground and background of shots as Arya and the soldiers exchanged banter.

Arya: "That's a pretty song."

Ed Sheeran: "It's a new one... off my brand new album, 'Divide,' in stores now!!!!"#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nsAumXug7K — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) July 17, 2017

If Arya doesn't burn Ed Sheeran he'll come back as a white walker and be playing Westeros Glastonbury for thousands of years. #GoTS7 — Zack Jones (@ZackJ0nes) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones introduction had all the grace and nuance as the time Alice and the gang at Mel's Diner met Jerry Reed — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 17, 2017

Game of Thrones season 8: James Corden does Wagonpool Karaoke with The Hound — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) July 17, 2017

game of thrones: we're a prestige show pls take us seriously

game of thrones: here's arya eating a squirrel next to ed sheeran — tori (2017) (@grinchhands) July 17, 2017

#GameOfThones writing room:

"Ok we're beyond the books, we have creative control"

"Concept: Ed Sheeran camping in the woods singing a song" — Kyle Ethan (@kesnyder42) July 17, 2017

If Arya fucks Ed Sheeran i swear to god — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 17, 2017

Sheeran had the biggest musician cameo in the show yet, following smaller contributions from members of Coldplay, Sigur Ros, Snow Patrol and Mastodon.

The scene left the door open for the singer to also feature in the next episode, though he doesn't feature in the trailer for it.

Co-showrunner David Benioff previously explained of the cameo: "We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we’ve been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jon and Sansa's Winterfell rule got off to a rocky start, Daenerys arrived in Westeros and The Hound made a joke about top knots.

'Dragonstone' was 59 minutes long, though future episodes this season will run longer, with one being virtually feature-length.

Game of Thrones season 7 continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV next Sunday.