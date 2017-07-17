Game of Thrones has posted a teaser trailer for the episode 2 of season 7, 'Stormborn', seeing the tension ratchet up as word spreads of Westeros' new arrival.

The title of the episode clearly points to Daenerys, and indeed it seems she is on people's minds in both the North and South.

"A Targaryen cannot be trusted," a lord warns King Jon in Winterfell, while Cersei is heard prophesying: "The Mad King's daughter will destroy the realm."

The trailer reveals that Dany will meet up with Yara and Theon Greyjoy again, the former suggesting: "We have an army, a fleet and three dragons; we should hit King's Landing now."

I imagine Tyrion and Varys will argue against such swift action however.

Elsewhere in the trailer, soldiers are seen riding through a castle gate, there's a glimpse of the season's first wolf, Arya looks on in awe, Ellaria Sand kisses Yara and Jon chokes Littlefinger in the Winterfell crypt.

Episode 1 closed with Daenerys landing in Westeros and reclaiming Dragonstone, though Ed Sheeran's odd cameo proved the episode's talking point.