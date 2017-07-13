With the impending premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones almost here, HBO has released numerous snippets of information regarding the upcoming show.

Some of the most intriguing details come thanks to the recently released batch of photos from the first episode, titled 'Dragonstone'.

Thanks to the images, we can place some of the events previously seen in trailers, with confirmation the season will kickstart with Daenerys finally reaching Westeros.

Fan-favourite Lyanna Mormont is seen, looking as Lordly as ever, while Mera also makes an appearance, having reached The Wall and met the Night's Watch. Flick through the images below.

Game of Thrones S7E1 'Dragonstone' - in pictures







1/7 Brienne and Pod HBO

2/7 Dany lands at Dragonstone, her new home HBO

3/7 Cersei's newly painted map HBO

4/7 Fan-favourite Lyanna Mormont HBO

5/7 Cersei, obligatory glass on wine in hand HBO

6/7 Mera reaches the Wall, presumably with Bran HBO

7/7 The Watchers on the Wall HBO

The episode also has an official synopsis, which reads:

Jon (Kit Harington) organises the defence of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.

Written for television by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss; directed by Jeremy Podeswa.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 17 July. You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes here, as well as our storyline predictions.