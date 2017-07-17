After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere featuring numerous punch-the-air moments.

**Spoilers for season seven, episode one, ‘Dragonstone’ ahead**

One of those came only minutes into the episode as Jon Snow met with the other Lords of the North to discuss how best to tackle the oncoming White Walkers.

"Everyone aged 10-to-16 will drill daily with spears, pikes, bow and arrow," Jon says, to which Lord Glover responds: "It's about time we taught these boys of summer how to fight."

However, Jon’s enlightened ways have taught him well: "Not just the boys," the King in the North says. "We can't defend the North if only half the population is fighting.”

"You expect me to put a spear in my granddaughter's hand?” asks Glover.

Enter Lyanna Mormont, played by Bella Ramsey, the kickass little Lady of Bear Island, whose rousing speech only enforced her position as a feminist hero.

"I don't plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me," Lyanna said, the camera panning to an approving Brienne. "I might be small, Lord Glover, and I might be a girl, but I am every bit as much a Northerner as you.”

Just as Glover attempts to interpt, she continues: "And I don't need your permission to defend the North. We will begin training every man, woman, boy and girl on Bear Island.”

Of course, the Internet was alight with roaring approval, Lyanna winning over yet more fans.

