After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.

**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**

One character to make a notable appearance includes Arya, who opened the season by killing the entire Frey family and later met Ed Sheeran in the woods.

However, perhaps the biggest revelation came with the episode two trailer. During a brief snapshot of images, we see a Direwolf — notably, not a white one, therefore excluding Jon Snow’s pet from the possibilities.

Instead, the shot likely features Nymeria, Arya’s now-grown animal companion. Last time we saw Nymeria, she was escaping the Lannisters, having just attacked Joffrey after the future king threatened Arya.

The girl-who-now-has-a-name made Nymeria run away, fearing the Lannister’s would take revenge; Cersei ended up having Ned Stark kill Sansa’s wolf, Lady.

Game of Thrones S7E1 'Dragonstone' - in pictures







1/7 Brienne and Pod HBO

2/7 Dany lands at Dragonstone, her new home HBO

3/7 Cersei's newly painted map HBO

4/7 Fan-favourite Lyanna Mormont HBO

5/7 Cersei, obligatory glass on wine in hand HBO

6/7 Mera reaches the Wall, presumably with Bran HBO

7/7 The Watchers on the Wall HBO

During the trailer, we seemingly see Arya in shock after being reunited with the Direwolf, although this could simply be an editing trick.

Whatever the case, episode two looks set to tease some huge upcoming battles, and probably further death. Read our recap and review of the first episode here.