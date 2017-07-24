HBO has released the trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3, and it looks like we're going to get another battle sequence.

Following the Greyjoys' tussle at sea in 'Stormborn', 'The Queen's Justice' will see Greyworm lead the Unsullied into battle as they try and sack Casterly Rock, the ancestral seat of House Lannister.

Judging by the trailer, it is Jaime Lannister who will lead the defence, and given Greyworm just finally got his sex scene, I fear this episode will probably mark the Unsullied leader's death.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Euron receives a hero's welcome at King's Landing after defeating his Daenerys ally siblings Yara and Theon, and King Jon and Ser Davos make it to Dragonstone where they find Dany imposingly sat on the throne.

"Cersei will be ready," Tyrion is seen telling Jon/Dany, "they know we're coming."

"The war's already begun; I've drawn first blood," Cersei declares meanwhile, as Dany vows: "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and I will."

Episode 2 saw Sam treat Ser Jorah for greyscale, Daenerys test her cabinet's loyalties and Melisandre deliver a major update to the Azor Ahai theory.