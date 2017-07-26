Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 title revealed

HBO Asia has posted the episode title for Game of Thrones season 7's fourth instalment: 'The Spoils of War'.

It's certainly a more interesting title than 'Dragonstone' (episode 1) and 'Stormborn' (episode 2) and follows 'The Queen's Justice' (episode 3).

Exactly what these spoils of war are is unclear.

'To the victor goes the spoils' the saying goes, but the victor of what?

The most straightforward answer is that Ellaria Sand is the spoils, the Dornish lady having been captured by Euron Greyjoy during his fight with Yara and Theon and likely to be the "precious gift" Euron promised Cersei.

However, it would be surprising if this gift-giving hadn't already taken place by episode 4, so perhaps another battle is on the way?

Other early theories include food being the spoils - Jaime returning to King's Landing, which Daenerys will attempt to starve, with food pillaged from Highgarden - and Euron himself being the spoils, Cersei electing for his "two good hands" over Jaime's one.

Game of Thrones has a history of double entendre when it comes to its episode titles however, so we can probably expect more than one meaning with the phrase.

You can watch the trailer for episode 3, 'The Queen's Justice', here.