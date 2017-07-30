Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the third episode almost upon us. **Spoilers for episode two ahead**

Last week’s episode finished with a dramatic sea battle, Euron Greyjoy ruining Tyrion Lannister’s plans to take King’s Landing and almost killing Yara.

Notably, the final moments also saw Theon recede back into the cretinous Reek, jumping overboard rather than attempt to save his sister.

Despite some fans taking issue with Theon’s decisions, Gemma Whelan — who plays Yara — sympathises with the character.

Speaking at the London Film and Comic Con, via Radio Times, she said: "I think a really good point has been made and he has PTSD [Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome].

"He’s not making a conscious decision at that point to abandon her - he’s spooked and he is overtaken by something stronger than himself and he does jump.”

Whelan added how, even without the devastating anxiety disorder, Theon made the right call: "He’s not conscious of abandoning Yara. However, had he been and had he thought ‘I should try and help her’, one step forward would have had me killed, surely, so I think he’s made a great decision for all of those reasons. He survived and who knows what happens next?”

Meanwhile, Euron actor Pilou Asbæk has hinted at the character’s fate, saying: “He knows his time is spare. He knows he’s going to die at one point. And if you ask me, it’s probably going to be spectacular. I hope so. But right now, he’s in for a ride.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Preview

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. 'The Queen's Justice' will be repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.

