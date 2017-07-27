Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk has hinted at the fate that awaits his villainous character Euron Greyjoy.

The Danish actor has made quite an impression since debuting in season six of the HBO fantasy series and has since become season seven's chief villain.

Speaking to Variety, Asbæk teased the forthcoming episodes have in store for his character hinting that - as is the case for the most fearsome villains from the Thrones universe - he might not make it out of the season alive.

“He knows his time is spare,” he said. “He knows he’s going to die at one point. And if you ask me, it’s probably going to be spectacular. I hope so. But right now, he’s in for a ride.”

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 'The Queen's Justice' photos







12 show all Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 'The Queen's Justice' photos





















1/12 Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Dragonstone HBO

2/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) HBO

3/12 Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) HBO

4/12 Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) HBO

5/12 Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) HBO

6/12 Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) HBO

7/12 Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) HBO

8/12 Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) HBO

9/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) HBO

10/12 Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) HBO

11/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) HBO

12/12 Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten) HBO

Asbæk also revealed how much fun he's having playing Greyjoy who, in the show's latest episode 'Stormborn,' was last seen in battle cutting out his victim's tongues and capturing his niece Yara (Gemma Whelan).

He stated: “I’m completely free in Euron. I don’t feel any restrictions. With Euron, it’s like 'Let’s do more crazy eyes, more manic, more violent, and fierce.' Until the day that Dan and David kill me.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Preview

Earlier this year, Asbæk teased his character's appearance saying he was more terrifying than past villains Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) and Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).

HBO has released a batch of photos from nex episode 'The Queen's Justice' teasing the long-awaited meeting of two of the show's biggest characters.

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. 'The Queen's Justice' will be repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.

