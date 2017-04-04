As season seven of Game of Thrones gradually nears, HBO has released more information about the series, the latest big development being a spectacular teaser.
Of course, tidbits of information regarding the show are still flooding in, the latest from Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron Greyjoy and recently appeared in Ghost in the Shell.
Speaking to Miami.com, the actor hinted that he may not last the season: “I may be going to do some more Game of Thrones. Maybe I won’t,” he said after being asked about future plans. “I’ll take a break. I want to see my wife and daughter. I’ve missed them a lot.”
All seven episodes of the upcoming season have been filmed, with these comments hinting Asbaek may be done with the series.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
The last we saw of Euron, he was building a fleet of ships and was hoping to ask Daenerys Targaryen for her hand in marriage in order to commandeer her dragons. The merciless character was also trying to kill Theon and Yara, who escaped Westeros to meet Daenerys.
Speaking to MTV News recently about whether Euron will start reading havoc in season seven, Asbaek said there will be enough chaos “to get satisfied – good satisfied.”
The upcoming season premieres on the 16 July. Catch up with everything you need to know about the show here.
