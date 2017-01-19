Excitement for season seven of Game of Thrones is gradually building, the show’s stars teasing fans with brief snippets of information.

The latest to tease upcoming episodes is Arya actor Maisie Williams, who - speaking on BBC Radio 1 with Nick Grimshaw - talked about the season’s exciting finale.

First, Williams revealed how members of the cast are not given all the scripts regarding the seventh season, just their parts: "I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest.

Speaking about the last episode of season seven, which will be followed by the conclusive season eight, Williams noted: “It’s so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after.”

The actor also detailed how the cast will discuss what’s going to happen among themselves: “We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

“because we’re a season ahead we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation. We’ve been on this show since the beginning you forget how popular the show is.”

Recently, a huge season seven spoiler hit the Internet revealing the potential return of a character previously thought to be dead. Click at your own risk.