  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: Maisie Williams teases 'exciting' finale

'It's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after'

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
arya-game-of-thrones.jpg

Excitement for season seven of Game of Thrones is gradually building, the show’s stars teasing fans with brief snippets of information.

The latest to tease upcoming episodes is Arya actor Maisie Williams, who - speaking on BBC Radio 1 with Nick Grimshaw - talked about the season’s exciting finale.

First, Williams revealed how members of the cast are not given all the scripts regarding the seventh season, just their parts: "I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest. 

Speaking about the last episode of season seven, which will be followed by the conclusive season eight, Williams noted: “It’s so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after.”

The actor also detailed how the cast will discuss what’s going to happen among themselves: “We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then. 

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

“because we’re a season ahead we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation. We’ve been on this show since the beginning you forget how popular the show is.”

Recently, a huge season seven spoiler hit the Internet revealing the potential return of a character previously thought to be dead. Click at your own risk.

Comments