The HBO hack has intensified following reports that several cast members from Game of Thrones have had their personal phone numbers and home addresses leaked online.

Last week, hackers broke into the premium cable network's servers and stole up to 1.5 terabytes of data including five draft scripts of the fantasy series' seventh season as well as episodes of other shows Ballers and Room 104. The Verge now reports that contained within the leaked documents is a file compiling the personal numbers and addresses - home and email - for season seven cast members including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington.

HBO is currently in the process of reviewing what exact data has leaked with spokesperson Jeff Cusson telling Wired that they have "...no reason to believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised.”

According to The Guardian, the hackers have thus far released 3.45GB of that data and are now holding the network to ransom to prevent further leaks.

The past fortnight hasn't been a good one for HBO - in an unrelated incident, the fourth Game of Thrones episode of season seven leaked days ahead of airing after distribution partner Star India accidentally published it online.