Sansa Stark has had an incredibly horrible journey throughout Game of Thrones. Not only have most of her family died but she’s been married/betrothed to multiple suitors including Joffrey Baratheon, Loras Tyrell, Tyrion Lannister, and - of course - Ramsay Bolton.

Now, fans believe Sansa may marry the current King in the North, Jon Snow, her half brother/cousin. Based on evidence from George R.R. Martin’s books, famed Game of Thrones YouTuber Alt Shift X explains why this may very well happen.

First off, the vlogger points to the prequel novel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the Ashford Tournament described within.

The competition saw five men from different houses fight for the hand of Lady Ashford; those five houses align suspiciously well with the five men betrothed to Sansa if we include Jon Snow, who we now know to be a Targaryen.

There are very few other Targaryens who could also fill the final slot of suitors, one of whom is Daenerys. However, Westeros has not introduced gay marriage yet. The other is Aegon Targaryen, son of Rhaegar, who is widely believed to either be dead or not exist at all. Learn more with the rather excellent video below.

Meanwhile, in other Game of Thrones news, the first photos of actors on the set of season seven have emerged online, revealing Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Daniel Portman (Pod), and Sophie Turner’s (Sansa) stunt double in costume.