Game of Thrones’ season 7 release date might have just leaked

Game of Thrones’ legion of fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date for the premiere episode of season 7 for a while now, particularly as the show is moving out of its usual spring slot so its arrival is more difficult to predict.

Today we might just have an answer - IMDb reportedly briefly listed season 7 episode 1 as premiering on 25 June, 2017 before taking the release date down.

Here’s the screen grab:

[NEWS] Season 7 episodes 1 of #GameofThrones has been added to IMDb and is set to air june 25th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/RjJFiOQmgT — GoT Source (@GoTsources) January 21, 2017

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Though the new season will only consist of six episodes, each will be even bigger in scale and budget than ever, so filming will still take roughly the same amount of time. The delay meanwhile, is down to the fact that - with the action heading further north in Westeros - production had to wait so it could film more scenes in the winter.

Following in the foosteps of Coldplay, Mastodon and Sigur Ros, Bastille are expected to make a cameo in one of the new episodes.

HBO should dish out the official release date for season 7 soon, as we’re due some kind of announcement teaser trailer any week now.