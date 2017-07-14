What is Game of Thrones planning with Sansa Stark?

Sophie Turner's character on the show has suffered an incredible amount to get to the position she's in now at the start of season 7, which led many fans to hope she might finally get some justice in the upcoming episodes.

That may or may not be the case, and it particularly seems that Sansa may achieve her aims at a certain cost. Speaking to Elle, Turner warned: "This season, it's really interesting. I think she might be a little more unlikeable, because she finally has this power, and she doesn't really know what to do with it, and she really falters."

"It's really interesting to see her like that, because the past few seasons, she's been so strong," she added.

Could Turner be referring to the rising tensions between Sansa and Jon Snow? She's already clearly irked by the fact Jon has been declared King of the North, spurred on by Littlefinger.

"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," Kit Harington told Entertainment Weekly. "There are the same problems - she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."

How dark can things between them get? Is Sansa about to do something that will completely change our image of her?

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres 16 July.