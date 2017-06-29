The seventh season of Game of Thrones is fast approaching, the imminent return of HBO’s show leaving fans rabidly excited.

Speaking to EW, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have given away some secrets concerning what to expect, hinting at some major reunions.

“To me what’s most exciting is being able to play interactions between various characters that for years we haven’t been able to play,” Weiss told the publication.

“There’s a whole bunch of reunions and first time meetings that people have been waiting for for a long time and when you put it on paper you just want to do justice to the work that these guys have done building these characters over so many years. You want to give them as much as you can.”

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO







11 show all Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO



















1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

One reunion fans are expecting comes between the Starks, many hoping Sansa, Arya, Jon, and Bran could finally get back together.

Talking about the pace of the show, Benioff said they hope to give each major character their due, also saying ‘the war to come’ is finally here.

“Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them,” Weiss added, “the conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes them move faster.”

Recently, Jessica Henwick revealed she will return for season seven as one of the Sand Snakes, but almost didn’t because of conflicts with Iron Fist.

Game of Thrones returns on 16 July and will be available in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.