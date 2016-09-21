*WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7*

After such a gloriously epic (and Emmy-winning) season 6, Game of Thrones is going to have a tough task outdoing itself in its next outing.

However, hype for season 7 is already ludicrously high, especially after cast member Maisie Williams tweeted out the tantalising, "sh*t gets REAL"; adding, "nothing will you prepare you for this".

Co-star Emilia Clarke has been quick to join in with the chorus - very much echoing Williams' assertions when speaking to TV Line at the Emmy Awards. "It's ridiculous," she enthused. "Like, every single word is a spoiler, almost. It's ridiculous. They topped it - and again."

Obviously, Clarke is sworn to secrecy when it comes to what she's read; however, the actress did actually let slip a small, but very promising, tidbit of information about the upcoming episodes. Smiling to herself - what is she remembering? - Clarke confirmed, "there's another battle that's epic".

Clarke's revelation fits in with what's been previously reported from the show's current production; namely that HBO has been hunting for extras willing to have their heads and beards shaved (hinting at the Unsullied) and is also seeking a large number of horses (hinting Dothraki involvement), suggesting both the Unsullied and the Dothraki will be fighting alongside Daenerys again an unknown enemy.

Another set leak claims Cersei will join forces with Euron, however, so Clarke could potentially be hinting at a major clash between Game of Thrones' two most powerful women.

Season 7 will consist of seven episodes rather than the usual 10, and arrive in summer 2017.