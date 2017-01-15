  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 8 could be longer than expected

HBO's head of programming also spoke about the possibility of a spin-off

Since it’s inception, Game of Thrones has had an end date in mind, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss having stated multiple times how they want the show to be capped at 73 hours. 

Unlike previous seasons, which hold ten episodes each, seasons seven and eight would be made of seven and six episodes, respectively 

However, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys hinted more episodes could very well be on the way.

“They’re still figuring out the shape of the season, what they want to do,” Bloys told the publication. “I’ll take as many as they want to do. If they give me eight, I’ll want 10. But it’s really up to them. They’ll let me know.”

Bloys also confirmed talks were being held regarding a prequel series, saying: “We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

Furthermore, Bloys revealed how a prequel series would be more likely than a spin-off featuring already known characters (so don’t expect a Podrick/Bronn series anytime soon).

Season seven of Game of Thrones is currently filming in Iceland and is expected to air this summer, slightly later than the normal April date due to the crew needing colder conditions than normal to film. Winter has truly come to Westeros.

