As the seventh season of Game of Thrones charges forward, fans have come to realise just how close the series is to ending.
With eleven episodes remaining in total, HBO is already looking towards future spin-offs, George RR Martin having previously saying five are currently being worked on.
Details regarding those projects has been kept under wraps, many fans speculating over who the Westeros-based programmes will focus on.
Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed no existing characters would appear in the spin-offs.
According to Variety, Bloys was also unable to say whether the eighth season of Game of Thrones would air in 2018 or be delayed until 2019, saying: “I don’t have the answer yet.”
During the same conference, the television head also defended the showrunners’ next project, Confederate, which focuses on an alternative timeline where slavery still exists in America.
Bloys also confirmed the Mahershala Ali will play the main role in the upcoming third series of True Detective, saying five scripts have been written but no director has been found.
