As the seventh season of Game of Thrones charges forward, fans have come to realise just how close the series is to ending.

With eleven episodes remaining in total, HBO is already looking towards future spin-offs, George RR Martin having previously saying five are currently being worked on.

Details regarding those projects has been kept under wraps, many fans speculating over who the Westeros-based programmes will focus on.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed no existing characters would appear in the spin-offs.

According to Variety, Bloys was also unable to say whether the eighth season of Game of Thrones would air in 2018 or be delayed until 2019, saying: “I don’t have the answer yet.”

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

During the same conference, the television head also defended the showrunners’ next project, Confederate, which focuses on an alternative timeline where slavery still exists in America.

Bloys also confirmed the Mahershala Ali will play the main role in the upcoming third series of True Detective, saying five scripts have been written but no director has been found.