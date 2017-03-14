Appearing at SXSW, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed numerous snippets of information regarding the upcoming seventh season of their incredibly popular ‘tits and dragons’ show.

The biggest news story was probably the revelation season eight will only be six episodes, and that Ed Sheeran will guest star next season.

Numerous other news lines have since emerged, including further comments about HBO creating a spin-off TV show.

Benioff told the festival crowd "There's always going be an urge — the characters who maybe will survive — there's always going to be this temptation to keep doing it; to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one and I’m looking forward to watching it.”

However, despite helming the successful series, Benioff or Weiss won’t be involved: “I think it's better for them to get new blood in with new visions.”

Previously, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said a prequel series would be more likely than a sequel. “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar.

Game of Thrones Season 7 teased in new, opaque trailer

"We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

Other revelations have since emerged from SXSW, including hints at a Dragon White Walker, along with jokes about Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark being dead.

Meanwhile, the release date for season seven was finally confirmed as 16 July, HBO announcing the news in hugely dramatic (and problematic) fashion.