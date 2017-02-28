Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry has spoken further about the furore over the show which took place last year.

Berry says she didn't expect the show to leave the BBC for Channel 4, but was never tempted to move channels with fellow judge Paul Hollywood.

"It was the BBC's programme, it grew there," she told RadioTimes. "So I decided to stay with the BBC, with Mel and Sue."

She also revealed that, while she and Hollywood had their differences, she would "always stand by him".

"Paul and I had our differences about what was important to us but he is a brilliant bread-maker and I admired him a lot," she said.

Of Mel and Sue she added: "They are extraordinary. They are extremely bright and their humour is spontaneous and very cheeky. They are hilarious and I am so fond of them."

1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

Berry is set to host a new baking show for the BBC called Mary Berry Everyday.

There are currently several chefs who could replace her on Bake Off when it airs on Channel 4 later this year.