Following Channel 4’s acquisition of The Great British Bake Off last summer, many viewers were left wondering whether the original presenting line-up would remain on the show.

However, soon after, Mary Berry, Sue Perkins, and Mel Giedroyc all elected not to ‘follow the dough’ and stay with Love Productions. Paul Hollywood, meanwhile, decided to stay on.

Now the BBC has agreed not to hold up Channel 4 producing the show, meaning it will return to TV screens later this year, screen tests are reportedly taking place in an attempt to find a judging partner for Hollywood.

Three chefs have since been photographed reportedly leaving try-outs with Hollywood: Michel Roux, Rachel Allen and Frances Atkins.

Roux previously presented Masterchef and Saturday Kitchen, while Allen presented the Good Food Channel’s Market Kitchen show. Atkins has appeared on the Great British Menu and is one of only six female Michelin starred chefs in the UK.

Whether anyone has been chosen as a full-time replacement for Mary Berry hasn’t been revealed, but Miranda Hart is reportedly wanted as a presenter.