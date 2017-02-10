Jimmy Fallon has spoken about his highly controversial Donald Trump interview for the first time.

The US talk-show host was criticised for the interview with the then-Presidential candidate, which saw him ruffle Trump's hair.

Critics of the interview said that Fallon was "selling his soul to the devil" and "humanising a monster", after watching him chat to the billionaire-turned-Republican candidate about his campaign.

Fallon was widely condemned for letting Trump have an easy time of it on the show, and briefly defended himself after the broadcast to TMZ, saying: "Have you seen my show? I'm never too hard on anyone."

Speaking with fellow late-night host Seth Meyers on the Tonight Show, Fallon said: "We had him on the show and I messed his hair up. Got a pretty big reaction."





Meyers joked "I know after what happened, you took some heat, and people said you are the reason he won, and I'm so insulted by that, because I am the reason he won.

"I made fun of him [Trump] in 2011, that's the night he decided to run! I kicked the hornet's nest, you just rubbed a hornet's head. Both bad. It's not the outcome I wanted, but it's history. I got a man elected President, I want my points."

Trump just lost a court battle to reinstate his travel ban on refugees and immigrants from seven countries.

A federal appeals court refused to reinstate the ban, referred to by critics as a "Muslim ban" due to the large Muslim populations in the seven countries, infuriating Trump and prompting him to announce plans to challenge the ruling.

The unanimous decision from the three-judge panel read: "We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay."