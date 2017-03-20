Despite saying Donald Trump wouldn’t feature too heavily throughout this series of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver has spent an awful lot of time criticising the current President.

The ex-Community actor’s insight has proven both enlightening and hilarious, whether he is discussing the American Health Care Act or the Russian scandal looming behind the White House.

This week, Oliver decided to pick apart Trump’s ‘skinny budget,’ something Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has put together from Trump’s various speeches.

“[That] cannot have been easy, because translating the noises that come out of Trump’s face into hard policy prescriptions is almost impossible,” Oliver joked before pointing out how - while almost all areas will be receiving cuts - the army won’t be losing any money.

In one speech by Trump - played on the show - the President pointed to Putin, saying: “Their military is much stronger. He’s doing nuclear. We’re not doing anything. Our nuclear is old and tired and his nuclear is tippy-top, from what I hear.”

Oliver mocked: “Let’s trickle-dickle some money-bunnies into our boom-boom budget. We’re aiming for tippy-top people because remember we’re talking about the most lethal weapons in the history of mankind. So, if we can, tippy-tippy-top.”

However, before making fun of various members of the Trump administration over the budget, Oliver joked about Trump meeting German Chancellor Angelica Merkel.

As has been widely publicised, Trump seemingly refused to shake Merkel’s hand during a photo opportunity, leaving everyone feeling awfully awkward.

Donald Trump apparently snubs handshake with Angela Merkel

"Oh shake her hand, you weird, weird man!” Oliver said after playing a clip of the incident. "It is not often that you can genuinely say, 'Trump really should have touched that woman.’”

He continued: “Look at him – he’s just staring straight ahead, refusing to make eye contact! He’s treating the chancellor of Germany like a drunk guy masturbating in a subway car.”

Last week, Oliver bought Fox & Friends advert space to tell Trump about the American Health Care Act.