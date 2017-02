Following the election of Donald Trump, late night host John Oliver has remained relatively quiet, his HBO show having been in hibernation since mid-November.

However, this Sunday, Oliver returns to the airwaves. To promote his comeback, the comedian appeared alongside Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

The pair - as expected - spoke about Trump, alongside numerous other issues, including green cards, James Bond, Steve Bannon, and the English Empire.

Because Oliver was off the air since November, Colbert opened by asking whether he missed being able to comment on Trump, Oliver replying: “No… Until inauguration day nothing was really happening.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“It was like being tied to a train track, watching the train coming, and then inauguration day being the train hitting you and thinking ‘Yep, that’s pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.’”

The pair moved onto Betsy DeVos, the controversial choice for education secretary who was given the position just moments before the show started.

“I think she might, and should, serve as an inspiration to school kids in America,” Oliver told Colbert. “Because it shows they could be Secretary of Education one day.

“In fact, not just one day but now. They’re probably as well qualified now as she is and spent arguably longer in a public school.” Watch the 10-minute clip below.

Yesterday, Colbert once again mocked the Trump administration, calling himself a “Bowling Green Massacre truther” after it was revealed Kellyanne Conway lied three times about the ‘terrorist attack’.