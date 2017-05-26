LBC today announced that host Katie Hopkins is leaving the London radio station "effective immediately".

Her apparent dismissal comes after she was heavily criticised, more so than usual, over a tweet she posted about the Manchester terror attack, calling for a "final solution".

Hopkins remains a columnist at the MailOnline, which is now receiving tweets questioning whether she will continue to write for it.

The Daily Mail declined to comment to The Independent on Hopkins' exit from LBC, as did her publicist.

@MailOnline Can you really allow Katie Hopkins to keep her job after what she has said? I'll never read DM again if you do! — Iva Brain (@IvaBrain777) May 26, 2017

Can the @MailOnline follow suit? Katie Hopkins to leave LBC 'immediately' https://t.co/eTCjjKXlMP — Alex Malouf (@alex_malouf) May 26, 2017

I can’t find the @MailOnline story about Katie Hopkins leaving @LBC. I am sure they must have reported on it. No? No? — Iain Overton (@iainoverton) May 26, 2017

The right-wing polemicist's most recent tweet at the time of writing, posted shortly after the LBC news, suggests her contract with the MailOnline remains intact.

"My column on Corbyn, exchanging dead kids for the terrorist sympathising vote-block, posting here soon @MailOnline," she wrote.

LBC told The Independent it would not be "commenting further [than the tweet below]".

Complaints were made to the Metropolitan Police about Hopkins' tweet, which she later said she stood by, but claimed the use of "final" was a typo, changing it to "true" in a new tweet.

A spokesman for the Met said on Tuesday: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, 23 May in relation to a tweet published on the same day.

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

