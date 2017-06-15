Katy Perry has won several MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Awards and been nominated for Grammys and Emmys, but she has major doubts about their worth.

In a candid New York Times profile this week, she said: "All the awards shows are fake. And all the awards that I've won are fake."

"They're constructs," she continued, explaining that they don't represent the audience.

It wasn't clear whether her "fake" comment was with regards to the award winners reflecting the thoughts of the music industry's elite (true) or how winner choices have as much to do with politics and favours as quality (probably also true).

Perry, who was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, also talked about last year's election, describing the outcome as "devastating".

“It was a revelation, it was a reckoning,” she said, recalling how she held hands with Lady Gaga, also a Democrat, at the time.

"Gaga and I just looking at each other, and being like, fuck it, we need to touch each other.”

Perry has been doing a lot of promotional work for her new album Witness this week, but the record hasn't been going down that well.