Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle has set his sights on another musical, however, this one is being developed for the small screen.

The filmmaker, who became the youngest director to win an Academy Award in February, is to oversee a TV drama focused on the Paris music scene.

Titled The Eddy, the series will follow a club-owner, its house band and 'the volatile city that surrounds them,' according to THR.

Jack Thorne will pen the project, cementing himself as one of the busiest writers in the business. His past credits include Shane Meadows drama This Is England, Channel 4's National Treasure and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He'll next adapt an adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials for BBC One.

The Eddy will be Chazelle's next project following his Neil Armstrong film, First Man, which has seen him reunite with La La Land actor Ryan Gosling. The astronaut biopic has been given an awards season release date of 12 October 2018.

Oscars 2017: Watch the La La Land-Moonlight Best Picture error in full

Chazelle - who directed 2014 film Whiplash - was caught up in this year's Oscars controversy which saw La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture when Moonlight had actually won.