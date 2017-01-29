Since Netflix released Making a Murderer, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey’s story has moved on somewhat, the latter being freed after his homicide conviction was overturned.

With the show being such a hit, the streaming service is keen to release a second season chronicling the story’s evolution, particularly the involvement of the new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner.

Speaking about Making a Murderer season two on USA Today, Netflix's VP of original content, Cindy Holland, said: “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold. We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.”

While there was no announcement of an actual due date, Holland revealed that even Netflix employees are being kept in the dark about what’s happening.

1/5 1985: Steven Avery is falsely convicted of raping a Penny Beernsten She was jogging along the shore of Lake Michigan when she was threatened with a knife and attacked. Ms Beernsten identified Avery as her rapist from a line-up that did not include the actual attacker. AFP/Getty Images

2/5 2003: Conviction overturned Avery's 32-year prison sentence was overturned after DNA testing by the Wisconsin Innocence Project proved his innocence and found a hair from Gregory Allen. He was convicted of the rape and Avery was released.

3/5 2004: Avery files federal lawsuit against Manitowoc County police A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation found police had committed no criminal offences or ethics violations, sparking a lawsuit from Avery seeking $36 million compensation.

4/5 2005: Avery is arrested for Teresa Halbach's murder His Avery Auto Salvage business was the freelance photographer's last appointment of 31 October. She was reported missing four days later and police later found her car, bones, teeth and belongings at the site. Avery pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to life in prison in 2007.

5/5 201: Netflix releases Making a Murderer The 10-episode documentary came after Avery's conviction was upheld in a 2011 appeal.

She continued: ”Laura and Moira [filmmakers] are [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready.

“Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

