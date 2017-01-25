  1. Culture
Mary Tyler Moore dead: Emmy-award winning 1970s sitcom star dies aged 80

The iconic American actress passed away Wednesday

Actress Mary Tyler Moore poses backstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday. She was 80-years-old.

The iconic actress, and seven-time Emmy Award winner, battled diabetes over the years and has been on breathing through a respirator for more than a week, a source told TMZ.

She was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 33-years-old when she began starring in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which centered a young, independent woman working in a Minneapolis newsroom.

"When the doctor said I had diabetes, I conjured images of languishing on a chaise longue nibbling chocolates," she told USA Today back in 2009. "I have no idea why I thought this."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.