Actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday. She was 80-years-old.

The iconic actress, and seven-time Emmy Award winner, battled diabetes over the years and has been on breathing through a respirator for more than a week, a source told TMZ.

She was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 33-years-old when she began starring in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which centered a young, independent woman working in a Minneapolis newsroom.

"When the doctor said I had diabetes, I conjured images of languishing on a chaise longue nibbling chocolates," she told USA Today back in 2009. "I have no idea why I thought this."

