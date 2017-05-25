Netflix's ever-expanding slate of original TV series continues now with Ozark.

It's a gritty, dark new drama about a Chicago financial advisor Marty (Jason Bateman) who also serves as the top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico, forced to relocate his family from the city to the Ozarks region in Missouri after things go awry. A seemingly quiet and tranquil place, but for how long?

Bateman stars alongside Laura Linney, who plays his wife Wendy, as well as Esai Morales, Julia Garner, Marc Menchaca, Jason Butler Harner, and Harris Yulin.

The show also sees Jason Bateman taking up the role of director for half the episodes; the actor's stepped behind the lens on a number of TV projects, even directing the Arrested Development episode 'Afternoon Delight'. He made his feature-length debut with 2013's Bad Words, followed in 2015 by The Family Fang.

However, Ozark sees him make the foray into drama, a rare outing for Bateman both as an actor and as a director.

The series will comprise of ten one-hour episodes, debuting on Netflix on 21 July.