American filmmaker Peter Berg has enjoyed a thriving film career since the TV series he created - Friday Night Lights - came to an end.

A small-screen adaptation of his own 2004 film, the series - based on H.G. Bissinger's book - follows a high school American Football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas.

During the promotion for new film Deepwater Horizon, Berg described his time working on the series as "the best time" of his life. Surely this means we'll see Coach Taylor, Tami, Tim Riggins and Matt Saracen reunited on screen one day in the future?

"I don’t know," Berg told The Independent. "Maybe some spin-off version of it - a moment, a flash. I don’t know if you’ll ever see that show reunited, though."

Former on-screen married couple Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler reunited at the 2016 Emmy Awards

Berg's post-FNL projects have seen him recast a number of the show's recognisable faces - is this something he actively ensures when casting projects?

"I try to. Brad Leland [Buddy Garrity] was in Deepwater Horizon and I work with Taylor Kitsch a lot. I would love to work with all of them. Connie [Britton], Kyle Chandler and I have talked many times about working together again. Everybody’s so busy now, but it’s hard.

"That was definitely the best time of my life and that was really I think the beginning of my career. I look at that as when I really found my voice. I'll love them forever."

Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011. The show picked up three Emmys, including Best Actor for Chandler who'll next be seen in Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea.

Deepwater Horizon stars Mark Wahlberg and details the fatal oil rig disaster which occurred in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010; it'll be released this Friday (30 September).