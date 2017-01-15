With just a day left until the season four finale of Sherlock reached TV screens, the episode - titled The Final Problem - leaked online.

According to the BBC, a “Russian version” of what could be the show’s final episode reached Torrent websites across the globe.

Despite being in Russian, social media accounts have flooded the internet with spoilers, leading to certain revelations regarding Benedict Cumberbatch’s character.

The show’s production team has since warned viewers not to share the illegal leak, writing on Facebook: “We are aware that Sherlock episode three has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree”

For those wanting to keep spoiler free, here’s everything you need to know about the third episode of season four.

What time and where can I watch it?

The third episode of Sherlock season four, titled ‘The Final Problem ’, will air New Year’s Day at 8.30pm on BBC One.

What is the episode about?

Following last week’s cliffhanger, the third episode will likely focus on Sherlock’s sister’s return after many years away.

The synopses reads In the final episode of this series, written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, long-buried secrets finally catch up with the Baker Street duo. Someone has been playing a very long game indeed and, alone and defenceless, Sherlock and Dr Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?

Moffat said after a preview screening of Sherlock that "It's a very very finale finale,” adding that, while the show runner would like to produce another season of Sherlock, it may not happen.

Anything else?

Recently, Sherlock fans began discussing a certain scene from an episode titled 'The Reichenbach Fall,’ believing it may hold the key to understanding where recurring villain Moriarty may be. Meanwhile, a preview screening for episode three was met with a huge fan reaction (no spoilers within).