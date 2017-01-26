Saturday Night Live knows it’s getting under Donald Trump’s skin with its Alec Baldwin impersonations, so on 11 February it will devote an entire episode to them.

Recent episodes have seen Felicity Jones and Aziz Ansari guest host, with Baldwin jumping in on a few presidential skits, but the upcoming episode will install him as the sole host.

It makes sense - SNL has been trying to parody all the moments in Trump’s first few days in office that lend themselves to comedy, like his first press conference, but there are now so many of them that a full episode dedicated to him is really what is required.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Alec Baldwin, the resident impersonator of @realDonaldTrump at @nbcsnl, will be the show's host on Feb. 11, NBC says. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 23, 2017

Trump hasn’t even been in the White House a week and he’s already signed off on plans to build his gargantuan wall between the US and America, restricted education on abortions and scrapped landmark trade deals.

There are also rumours he is planning on eliminating arts funding bodies, putting question marks over the future of NPR and PBS.

Trump went off on one during an interview on ABC News yesterday, telling the network: “…I think you’re demeaning by talking the way you’re talking. I think you’re demeaning. And that’s why I think a lot of people turned on you and turned on a lot of other people. And that’s why you have a 17 percent approval rating, which is pretty bad.”