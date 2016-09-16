Unfortunately for the BBC, Chris Evans's version of Top Gear wasn't exactly the ratings hit the corporation needed; the BBC Radio 2 presenter stepped down from the show after just one series, leaving it in a semi-state of limbo.

Attention has therefore turned to ex-presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammon, and James May, and their upcoming Amazon car show, The Grand Tour.

Finally, after months of waiting, a start date has been announced by the streaming service: 18 November.

The date was revealed in a 30-second clip that teased classic Top Gear antics; luxury cars and the trio driving full speed ahead.

Before the official date announcement, fans were only aware the show would be released this Autumn, the presenters having kept their lips tightly shut.

The first episode was filmed earlier this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, with further episodes taking place in Italy, California, and - of course - the UK.

Clarkson, Hammond, and May have reportedly signed on for three seasons with Amazon, the show having a rumoured budget of $4 million per episode.

In recent weeks, various clips from the show have emerged online; in each, the famous chemistry between the three is ever present.